'You Are Lying': Anthony Fauci, Sen Paul Spar Over COVID Origin At Senate Hearing

US top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul had a heated exchange of words at a Senate hearing on July 20 over whether the National Institutes of Health funded the controversial research that according to the Republican senator might have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican senator for Kentucky suggested that Fauci had lied before the Congress in May when he dismissed that the NIH funded the so-called “gain function” research at a virology lab in Wuhan, China. ‘Gain Function’ research is basically the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study the pathogen’s potential capability of reaching the real world.

Paul said, “Dr Fauci, knowing it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11 where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan?” To this, Fauci, fired back forcefully, “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement.” The White House chief medical adviser also told the Senate health, education, labour and pensions committee that a study cited by the Republican Senator referenced another sort of virus which is entirely different from the novel coronavirus that led to the pandemic, Fauci said, “This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.”

US top infectious disease expert was then interrupted by Paul. Fauci stressed, “Let me finish” but the Senator went on and pointed his fingers as the exchange grew more intense. Fauci then said quite furiously, “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.” The sparring between both Fauci and Paul continued with them interrupting each other repeatedly. Fauci then concluded, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

Fauci on Paul’s remarks: ‘Based on no reality’

As per The Guardian report, critics have said that Paul is leading the claims for an audience on the right whereas Fauci has become a ‘boogeyman’ who is not only being targetted by media commentators but pro-Donald Trump supporters want him ‘Locked up.’ Fauci also told the Tuesday Senate hearing that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was the cause of over 80% of the new COVID-19 cases in the United States but noted that approved vaccines still remain at least 90% effective in preventing deaths and hospitalisations.

However, Tina Smith, a Democratic senator for Minnesota asked the White House chief medical adviser if there was anything he would like to say to “counteract these attacks on your integrity that we’ve all just witnessed”. Fauci said, “This is a pattern that Senator Paul has been doing now at multiple hearings based on no reality. He was talking about gain of function, this has been evaluated multiple times by qualified people to not fall under the gain of function definition.”

“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” he added.

