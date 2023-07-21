'You Fit Great With Anti-Semites’: Nikki Haley Lambasts AOC Over Her Stance On Israel

Former South Carolina governor and White House hopeful Nikki Haley blasted Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she doubled down on calling Israel an “apartheid state”. Haley blistered the famous “Squad” member for voting against a House resolution supporting Israel earlier this week, Fox News reported. The battle of the two firebrands started after 9 Democratic lawmakers including AOC voted against a resolution that stated the US Congress believes that the state of Israel is not a “racist or apartheid state”.

“Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel,” the resolution read. While 40 majority of Democrats voted in favour of the resolution, AOC along with leaders like Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee and Ilhan Omar voted against it. After this, Haley took to Twitter and listed the representatives who voted against the resolution. “These 9 members of Congress believe Israel is racist. We will remember this vote,” Haley wrote on Twitter.

Oooh, a list! 📝



Remember to call it “People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong”



or alternatively, “People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians” https://t.co/zbOc9YdFbj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2023

The lawmaker from the Bronx gave a stern response to Haley on Twitter and expressed her amusement over the list. "Oooh, a list! Remember to call it ‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or alternatively, ‘People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians,’” ACO tweeted on Thursday.

Haley unleashed another set of attacks on the Congresswoman. The former US Ambassador to the UN insisted that AOC and Co. will “fit in” with anti-semites at the UN. “Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don't get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “You all would fit in great with the anti-Semites at the United Nations,” she added.

Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish?



You don't get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela.



You all would fit in great with the anti-Semites at the United Nations. https://t.co/arE9BTwWtb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 20, 2023

What was the resolution about?

On Tuesday, the US House passed a resolution affirming support for Israel. The resolution passed with a thundering majority was a direct response to Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal’s comments about Israel being a “racist” state. “Israel is a racist state,” Jayapal said on Saturday during her address to pro-Palestine protesters who interrupted a panel discussion at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” she stated ending her speech with “Free Palestine” chants.

The bipartisan resolution was passed with a whopping 412 votes with just 9 democrats voting against the resolution, CNN reported. “Israel is not a racist state,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu said in a statement ahead of the voting. Jayapal herself backtracked on her statements and voted in favour of the resolution leaving the “Squad” high and dry.