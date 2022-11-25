'You Obviously Need It': Internet Reacts As Joe Biden Asks If He Needs Annual Physical

On November 20, Joe Biden made history by being the first US President to turn 80. As there are chances that Biden may run for a second term in office, people have been debating on social media platforms whether he is fit to rule or not. Much of the talk around his second term in office revolves around his age and perceived mental sharpness

Now a video has surfaced showing that Biden jokingly rejected his health concerns after a reporter asked him about the date of his annual physical.

“What, do you think I need it?” asked Biden outside the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts while he was meeting with first responders on Thanksgiving. He, however, clarified that he had apparently gotten part of his physical checkup already out of the way, stating: “I’ve gotten my — I will get — part of my physical is already done, and I’ll be getting it before the end of the year.”

Reporter: "When will you get your annual physical, Mr. President?"



Biden: "What, do you think I need it?"



😬 pic.twitter.com/UjsG9H8RD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2022

Netizens' reactions to Biden's annual physical plans

Responding to the video, many of the users commented that POTUS must do a checkup of his both physical and mental health. One of the Twitter users said, "They (POTUS) obviously cover up his condition." "Who is his doctor? Just to avoid them to save my life," another wrote.

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Yes you need it plus a non partisan physician to perform a cognitive function test! — Judy Morgan (@mor46873404) November 25, 2022

He gets it every weekend. Why do you think he goes back home every weekend and won't publish his visitor lists?



If he did it at the White House it would be public. — Free Speech is a Minority Right (@IDLKAAA) November 25, 2022