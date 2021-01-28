Youngest Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Wants To Become US President One Day

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet to perform at the United States presidential inauguration recently shared her future plans to be the next president of the country. During a virtual chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 26, Gorman, who created history by performing ‘The Hill We Climb’ on January 20 and is also one of the most talked-about 22-year-old in the country, revealed that she hopes to be present on another swearing-in ceremony, that would be hers. She also revealed that she had been dreaming about acquiring the White House since sixth grade.

When asked about her running for US president, Amanda Gorman explained, “This was a dream that I think came into existence around 6th grade,” she said, adding that the idea was born after her maths teacher jokingly said that she could run for president as she was a very passionate and feisty girl. Smilingly she added what she told her teacher: “You know what? That tracks. Let’s put that on the bulletin board for the future.”

Further, narrating the reaction of her family, the 22-year-old said that everyone took her idea seriously. Gorman even said that whatever she says, she means ‘business’. Explaining her family’s ‘dedication’ to Gorman’s dream of becoming the president of the United States, she gave an example of her sister who was always cautious of being photographed at college parties. The 22-year-old said, “She’d say, ‘Don’t get a photo of me. My sister is running for president 25 years from now. I can’t have an image coming up then.”

The talk show host and American celebrity, Ellen DeGeneres welcomed Gorman’s idea and even gave the poet first “official endorsement” by displaying T-shirts among other goodies saying, ‘Amanda Gorman 2036 for President’. Watch:

What a blast to be on @TheEllenShow yesterday! Thanks for having me and happy bday Ellen! 💛🎉 pic.twitter.com/WjWanYdock — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 27, 2021

Read - Amanda Gorman: Meet Youngest Person To Participate In US Presidential Inauguration

Read - Steph Curry Pays Tribute To Inauguration Day Poet And Activist Amanda Gorman, Fans React

Who is Amanda Gorman?

Amanda Gorman is a Los Angeles resident and she has written for everything from a July 4 celebration to the inauguration at Harvard University. She made history on January 20 by becoming the youngest inaugural poet. She, however, also has a history of writing for official occasions. Back in 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later she became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. In the following years, she appeared on MTV, written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike, published her first book titled ‘The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough’ and also has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books.

The 22-year-old was contacted by Biden inaugural committee in December 2020. Gorman has known numerous public figure, including Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, met the Bidens for the first time. Bidens, on other hand, already know her. President-elect’s inaugural team had told Gorman that she was recommended by the incoming First Lady, Jill Biden.

Gorman also dreams of other ceremonies as well. She revealed that she would love to read at the 2028 Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles. She said that in 2037 she also wouldn't mind herself in an even more special position at the presidential inauguration - as the new chief executive. “I’m going to tell Biden that I’ll be back,” she said.

Read - Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, Will Read At Biden Inaugural

Read - Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez And Amanda Gorman To Perform At Biden Swearing In