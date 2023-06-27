The ill-fated Titan submersible that met a tragic end in the North Atlantic last week could have had MrBeast onboard, had the renowned YouTuber not rejected the invitation to explore the depths of an ocean where the Titanic rests. On Sunday, the 25-year-old claimed that he had received a textual invitation earlier this month to "ride the titanic submarine," which he, as it turns out, fortunately declined.

He backed the revelation with a screenshot that displayed the text: "Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along." The image neither reveals the entire text, nor the person who sent it to the YouTuber.

"Kind of scary that I could have been on it," MrBeast said in the tweet, referring to the "catastrophic" implosion of the Titan and the death of all five of its passengers. Had the internet personality agreed to the expedition, he would have been among the five explorers who boarded the craft and descended towards the Titanic's wreckage site on June 18.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

What happened to the Titan?

Among the passengers was Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that built the doomed sub. Other members included Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding and father-son duo Shahzada Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood.

In less than two hours of the aquatic journey, the submersible lost all contact with the Polar Prince, its mother ship. Hours later, the Titan's disappearance was reported to authorities such as the US and the Canadian Coast Guard. A mammoth search operation later found that the vessel had imploded due to pressure and instantaneously killed the five men.