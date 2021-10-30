'Yudh Abhyas': 17th Edition Of India-US Joint Military Exercise Concludes In Alaska

After a validation exercise, the 17th Edition of the India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 finished on Saturday, October 30, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska. According to the Indian Army, the exercise increased mutual confidence, interoperability and allowed the two armies to share best practices. It began on October 15 with an opening ceremony that included the unfurling of both countries' national flags and the playing of the Indian and American national anthems.

"The 17th Edition of India-US joint exercise concluded at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska after a validation exercise. The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence, inter-operability and enabled sharing of best practices between the two Armies," tweeted the Indian Army.

The validation phase of exercise Yudh Abhyas 21 was held in the US state of Alaska from October 25 to 28 in two phases, each with two teams. The goal of the exercise was to evaluate cold weather abilities learned over the previous ten days, train soldiers in Arctic survival, and practise small-team operations in extremely cold weather.

Indian, US Armies kick off the joint military drill in Alaska

On October 15, the 17th edition of the India-US joint training exercise "EX YUDH ABHYAS 21" began at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the 14-day military training exercise between the two countries included activities on collaborative training in a "counter-insurgency" and "counter-terrorism" environment as part of the UN mission. The joint training exercise included US Army soldiers from the First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and Indian Army personnel from the 7 MADRAS Infantry Battalion Group.

The two countries sign COMCASA in 2018

The two countries also inked the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018, which enables interoperability between their forces as well as the transfer of high-tech from the US to India. In October of last year, India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to improve bilateral defence ties. The agreement paves the way for the exchange of high-tech military weapons, logistics, and geospatial maps between the two countries.

