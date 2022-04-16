Zack Tahhan, Syrian Refugee Whose Tipoff Led To Arrest Of Brooklyn Shooter Hailed As Hero

A Syrian immigrant is being hailed as a hero in New York after he tipped off the New York Police Department which led to the arrest of Frank James, a Brooklyn borough subway train shooter who opened fire on the commuters during the rush hour. Zack Tahhan, 21, who move to Washington nearly five years ago, is employed at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village. The Syrian immigrant matched the identity of the suspect with the photos provided by the cops from the security cameras.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him,” Tahhan told reporters as crowd of onlookers applauded him for his heroic act. “He was walking down the street. I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy.’ We catch him, thank God,” Tahhan further informed.

Syrian immigrant 'alerted the passersby'

The Syrian immigrant, in a courageous act, also alerted the passersby of the danger to ensure their safety as he quietly contacted the police to get the shooter apprehended. Not just that he flagged down police officers to the exact location. However, the Police also later said that strangely, the 62-year-old shooter who injured more than 20 people in a smoke bomb and the gunfire attack, also called the Crime Stoppers hotline and accurately described his own appearance that got him arrested. “The tactic of going wide with multiple photographs of him as soon as possible really gave him few options to be out in the open or go anywhere without being recognized," the official iterated.

At a briefing, the officials focused on the shooter’s call rather than Tahhan’s involvement. "We believe [James] was one of the tipsters because a caller to the Crime Stoppers hotline identified himself as the suspect and described the clothing accurately," a law enforcement official close to the investigation told The National.

The New York Police Department however agreed that there were contributions made by the tipsters who alerted the police of the alleged criminal. “At the same time, we had other tips from other citizens pointing him out in the same area. Police units were already canvassing in the area when the person claiming to be James called,” the cops said. It remains unclear if the Syrian would be handed the $50,000 reward offered for tipsters to turn in any information about the shooter.