Zahab Kamal Khan, US Athlete Sets World Record After Donating 6ft Of Hair For Charity

A Virginia, US-based squash player on Friday hit the headlines for chopping off her extraordinarily long hair that she had grown for over 17 years for charity funding. Zahab Khan set the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Hair Donated’ by an Individual after she cut her strands and donated them to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL). CWHL is a non-profit (NGO) known for providing annual customized human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults with medically related hair loss such as cancer as they hit the age of 21. Khan, who donned a minimum of five feet of hair, happily lopped her gorgeous hair for a fundraiser for ill kids and adolescents that suffer hair loss at a young age.

To raise awareness among women in sports

The world-ranked "longest haired” US athlete aims to raise awareness for women in sports with her donation. At the time her hair was chopped, it was 6'3" long, according to local media reports. “My Dad's idea changed my life,” wrote us athlete on her Instagram. “Our 18-year dream finally coming true,” she added as she shared an image of herself alongside holding her chopped hair to create awareness.

“I am very happy to be working with Children with hair loss and grateful to know that my hair is going to help kids,” said Khan. “I would also like to thank all of my sponsors and donors for your support,” the world renowned squash player continued.

In subsequent footage, the squash player is seen at the McLean Community Center wherein barbers approach her with the scissors as she braces for the cause. Her hair, reportedly, was her most prized possession as she had been growing them since the age of thirteen. During the games, she would usually be spotted piling her long dark black hair in a bun atop her head that run past halfway through her back. Sources told local outlets that Zahab’s grandmother had helped her take care of her hair all these years and she looked after them with sincerity using mixes of the special oil to boost growth, shine, and quality.

[Credit: Instagram/@zahabkamalkhan]

The US athlete who had wanted to set a Guinness record for a long time was ultimately motivated by a pal Riya Saran, who she says, motivated and encouraged her to go for it. The process started six months ago. The duo consulted with Guinness World Records and kick-started the fundraiser. “In four months, we raised $6,600!” she reportedly said. Furthermore, the player elaborated that she did want to see other kids suffer in any way, she had faced immense challenges in life as a female athlete. "My motivation and struggle inspired me," she was quoted saying. The latter was inspired by her father who wanted her to be unique and suggested she keep her hair long.