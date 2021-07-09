Last Updated:

Zaila Creates History, Becomes 1st African American To Win Scripps National Spelling Bee

14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde on Thursday became the first African American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya'

Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, on Thursday became the first African-American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'Murraya', a genus of plants. The 14-year-old is the only second Black champion in the bee's 66-year-history. While speaking after her victory, the young girl described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practices for seven hours a day. 

14-yr-old wins Scripps National Spelling Bee competition

Zaila Avant had twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, 'Murraya', a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees. Only one word gave her real trouble, 'Nepeta', a genus of Old World mints, and she jumped even higher when she got that one right than she did when she took the trophy.

Zaila Avant is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play someday in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from Frisco, Texas, was runner-up. Both Zaila and Chaitra are coached by Cole Shafer-Ray, a 20-year-old Yale student who was the 2015 Scripps runner-up.

The only previous Black winner of the bee was Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila also breaks a streak dating back to 2008 during which at least one champion or co-champion was of South Asian descent.

(Image: AP)

First Published:
