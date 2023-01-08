Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Expresses Hope For 'further US Assistance'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended congratulatory wishes to Kevin McCarthy as the latter secured the post of US House of Representatives Speaker after a string of failed attempts this week. Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Zelenskyy congratulated McCarthy and said that Kyiv is relying on Washington to win the ongoing war against Moscow.

"Congratulations to [McCarthy] on his election as the Speaker of [US] House of Representatives. U.S. support in all fields has been vital for [Ukraine]’s success on the battlefield,” he wrote, adding that “We’re counting on your continued support and further U.S. assistance to bring our common victory closer.”

Wishes surrounded McCarthy on Saturday after the Republican secured enough votes in his 15th ballot, finally putting an end to a four-day deadlock that stopped the congress from beginning a new term. Zelenskyy’s wishes come as the GOP continues to slam the Biden administration for providing massive aid to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.

Earlier in December, Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene perceived Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington as an attempt to extort more money for Ukraine. "Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American’s taxpayer dollars for the 51st [US] state, Ukraine. This is absurd. Put America First," she said in a tweet.

In a relatively harsher tone, former US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. called the Ukrainian president an “ungrateful international welfare queen” for not considering the aid provided by the US as more than enough.

US announces new package for Ukraine

Earlier on Friday, the US government announced a new $2.85 billion drawdown for Ukraine, which will consist of “Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CNN reported.

Blinken added that the Biden administration would work along with congress “to provide an additional $907 million of Foreign Military Financing under the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022.” “Funds will support Ukraine and countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine,” he said.