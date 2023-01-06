Zelenskyy Rebuffs Putin’s Ceasefire, Calls It A Ploy To Stop Ukraine Military’s Progress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia’s plan of a temporary ceasefire and said that it was nothing more than a pretext to stop the progress made by Ukrainian troops in regions like Donbas and use the downtime to bring additional reinforcements.

“They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address on Thursday. “What will that give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses,” he added, according to The Guardian.

Switching from his native language to Russian, Zelenskyy said that the only way the war will reach its end is when Russian troops either voluntarily withdraw or get thrown out forcefully. Ending the war meant “ending your country’s aggression … And the war will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out,” he said.

Putin announces Christmas truce, US expresses skepticism

The Ukrainian president’s remarks come hours after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced that Russian troops will be holding a 36-hour-long ceasefire on the occasion of the country’s Orthodox Christmas. "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023, until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023, a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," read a statement issued by the Kremlin.

However, many believe that the truce has an ulterior motive, particularly a dangerous one. “There’s one word that best described that and it’s ‘cynical’,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a recent press briefing, adding that the United States' major concern is “that the Russians would seek to use any temporary pause in fighting to rest, to refit, to regroup, and ultimately to re-attack.”

The temporary truce comes nearly 12 months after the war broke out, and merely weeks after Zelenskyy put forth a 10-point peace formula to reach an end to the conflict. The plan, which was dismissed by Russia, included plans such as the release of prisoners and deportees, withdrawal of troops and restoration of borders, and confirmation of ending the conflict by signing a document.