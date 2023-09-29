'Zero Evidence': AOC Rips Witnesses Presented By GOP In Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the House Republican of “making up” evidence in the first impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the Representative from New York prompted each member of the investigative committee to say that they were not presenting "firsthand witness accounts" of crimes allegedly committed by Joe Biden, The Guardian reported. The progressive leader accused the Republicans of fabricating supposed evidence of corruption allegedly conducted by the US President and his surviving son Hunter Biden.

In the Thursday hearing, the Republican oversight committee invited three witnesses to support their case. Ocasio-Cortez questioned each one of the witnesses asking them one by one if they were presenting the “firsthand witness account of crimes allegedly committed by the president of the United States,” The Guardian reported. All the three witnesses present at the hearing claimed one by one that they were not the firsthand witness to Biden’s alleged crime. The congresswoman pointed out that she would “assume the same” for the only witness presented by the Democrats in the hearing.

Republicans have zero evidence to impeach President Biden. pic.twitter.com/GcA92T7JSl — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 28, 2023

AOC accuses Republicans of fabricating the evidence

Later, AOC reacted to the evidence presented by the Republicans and called them “fabricated”. “Earlier today, one of our colleagues, the gentleman from Florida, presented up on the screen something that … appeared to be a screenshot of a text message containing or insinuating an explosive allegation,” she said. “That screenshot of what appeared to be a text message was a fabricated image,” she added. AOC also noted that only witnesses present in the hearing took the oath and were bound to tell the truth, in contrast to the members of Congress, “who could say whatever they want”.