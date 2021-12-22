Zydus Cadila Gets USFDA Approval To Market Pimavanserin Tablets In United States

Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical company, announced on December 22 that it has acquired approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pimavanserin tablets in the United States. Pimavanserin tablets, Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Nuplazid Tablets in the US is used to treat the symptoms of psychosis, a mental or emotional illness that can arise with Parkinson's disease. It aids in the reduction of symptoms such as hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there) and delusions (false beliefs) that are common in ill patients.

According to Zydus Cadila, USFDA has given the company provisional approval to distribute Pimavanserin tablets with a strength of 10 mg. The medicine will be made at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad's Special Economic Zone. Since the beginning of the filing procedure in FY 2003-04, the group has received 325 approvals and has filed over 400 ANDAs.

Zydus to make needle-free COVID vaccine available soon

Earlier this month, the pharmaceutical company announced that the ZyCoV-D, a needle-free COVID vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila, will be available soon. The vaccine will first be utilised in seven states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and West Bengal), where districts with a large number of beneficiaries who have not received a single dose of a COVID vaccination have been identified.

ZyCov-D, the first COVID vaccination approved by India's medicines authority for individuals aged 12 and over, will be delivered only to adults in the seven states for the time being. The national ZyCoV-D administration training has been completed. Zydus Cadila stated on November 8 that it had secured an order from the Indian government to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D at a cost of Rs 265 per dose. The vaccine will be delivered with a needle-free applicator called 'PharmaJet,' which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery and also significantly reduces any serious side effects.

