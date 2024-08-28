Published 14:48 IST, August 28th 2024
Ohio Woman, Her Boyfriend Handcuffs 6-Year-Old Son, Allows Pitbull to Attack Him as Punishment
It further added that the boy had suffered injuries on his ear and neck and was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ohio Woman, Her Boyfriend Handcuffs 6-Year-Old, Allows Pitbull to Attack Him as Punishment | Image: Instagram
