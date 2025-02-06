Published 20:11 IST, February 6th 2025
US President Donald Trump Claims Israel Will Hand Over Gaza to US After War
His statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the future of Gaza following the conflict.
US President Donald Trump made a bold claim on Thursday, stating that Israel would hand over control of the Gaza Strip to the United States once the ongoing conflict comes to an end. He also emphasized that no US troops would be deployed to Gaza.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians … would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post. He further reassured, "No soldiers by the US would be needed!"
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has welcomed Trump’s suggestion, calling it a "bold plan." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Katz said, "I welcome President Trump’s bold plan, which could enable a large segment of Gaza’s population to relocate to various destinations around the world."
Israel’s proposed strategy includes allowing Gazans to leave through land crossings or “special arrangements for departure by sea and air” to any country willing to receive them.
Uncertainty surrounds Trump's proposal
Trump's comments mark a dramatic shift from conventional US policy regarding Gaza, though there has been no official confirmation from Israeli or US government officials regarding such a transfer of control. His statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the future of Gaza following the conflict, with international leaders debating potential post-war governance and reconstruction efforts.
It remains to be seen how global leaders and stakeholders will react to Trump's proposal and whether it will gain traction in diplomatic circles. As of now, most nations in the region have opposed Trump's proposal.
Updated 20:11 IST, February 6th 2025