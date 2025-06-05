US President Donald Trump Was Impressed With Ukraine's Attack on Russia, Says Report

US President Donald Trump was privately impressed by Ukraine’s dramatic drone strike on Russian air bases over the weekend, calling the attack “badass” and “pretty strong.” This information is based on an Axios report which relies on multiple sources. But Trump is also worried the bold move could derail his efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

The surprise drone operation, conducted remotely by Ukraine, targeted some of Russia’s most strategic air bases, reportedly damaging key military assets. Though Trump has not publicly commented in detail, people close to him say he was amazed by the scale and precision of the attack.

“Pretty strong,” Trump told one confidant. Another source added that Trump thought the Ukrainian strike was “badass.” One of his advisers even described the move as “a chihuahua inflicting some real damage on a much bigger dog.”

Putin Promises to Strike Back

Trump, who recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the Russian leader had warned him that retaliation was coming. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace,” Trump said of the call.

Those close to Trump say he is concerned that the Ukrainian attack will provoke a harsh response from Russia and potentially unravel months of diplomatic work. His recent outreach had led to the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in three years.

Zelensky Warns of Further Russian Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the growing tensions with a stern message on social media. “Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity. Even after all of Russia's horrific attacks, he is reportedly preparing yet more so-called ‘responses,’” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), appearing to criticize international hesitation to get tougher on Russia.

Zelensky also made clear that Putin had been refusing serious peace talks long before Ukraine’s drone strike, calling into question the idea that the attack alone scuttled diplomatic progress.

Concerns About Nuclear Escalation

U.S. officials were particularly alarmed that the drone strike targeted Russian long-range bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons — a core part of the country’s nuclear defense system.