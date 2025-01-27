US President Trump Imposes Tariffs, Visa Restrictions After Colombia Rejects Migrant Flights

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would impose tariffs, visa restrictions, and other retaliatory measures against Colombia. The US President's decision to impose restrictions comes after the Colombian government rejected two flights carrying migrants who had been deported from the United States. Trump stated that the move was necessary because Colombia’s refusal to accept the deported migrants posed a threat to national security in the US.

The US President wrote on his social media platform, that these actions were just the beginning, and warned that Colombia’s actions were violating legal obligations to accept and return individuals who had been sent to the US.

Earlier, Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to the US actions, explaining that his government would not accept deported migrants from the US until a protocol was established that treated the migrants with dignity. Petro’s decision was influenced by a disturbing video showing migrants reportedly deported to Brazil, being walked on a tarmac with restraints on their hands and feet. Petro stated that such treatment was unacceptable and that migrants should not be viewed as criminals.

The Colombian President also stated that Colombia would only accept deported Colombians through civilian flights and not in a way that resembled criminal deportations. He argued that migrants should be treated humanely, and not like criminals.