Published 02:01 IST, January 27th 2025
US President Trump Imposes Tariffs, Visa Restrictions After Colombia Rejects Migrant Flights
US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would impose tariffs, visa restrictions, and other retaliatory measures against Colombia.
- World News
Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would impose tariffs, visa restrictions, and other retaliatory measures against Colombia. The US President's decision to impose restrictions comes after the Colombian government rejected two flights carrying migrants who had been deported from the United States. Trump stated that the move was necessary because Colombia’s refusal to accept the deported migrants posed a threat to national security in the US.
The US President wrote on his social media platform, that these actions were just the beginning, and warned that Colombia’s actions were violating legal obligations to accept and return individuals who had been sent to the US.
Earlier, Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded to the US actions, explaining that his government would not accept deported migrants from the US until a protocol was established that treated the migrants with dignity. Petro’s decision was influenced by a disturbing video showing migrants reportedly deported to Brazil, being walked on a tarmac with restraints on their hands and feet. Petro stated that such treatment was unacceptable and that migrants should not be viewed as criminals.
The Colombian President also stated that Colombia would only accept deported Colombians through civilian flights and not in a way that resembled criminal deportations. He argued that migrants should be treated humanely, and not like criminals.
Meanwhile, the Colombian President's remarks and the US President's imposition of tariffs and restrictions have escalated tension between the US and Colombia. The deportation of the migrants from the US comes as part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. The US government has been using military forces to help secure its borders and deport individuals who are not legally in the country. Recently, US military planes carrying deported migrants have touched down in countries like Guatemala and Honduras.
Updated 02:01 IST, January 27th 2025