Published 07:02 IST, July 21st 2024
US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc
Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19, has been "tolerating" treatment well and continuing his presidential duties, according to the White House doctor.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
According to the White House doctor Joe Biden is continuing his presidential duties with the treatment. | Image: AP
