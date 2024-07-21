sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:02 IST, July 21st 2024

US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc

Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19, has been "tolerating" treatment well and continuing his presidential duties, according to the White House doctor.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
According to the White House doctor Joe Biden is continuing his presidential duties with the treatment.
07:02 IST, July 21st 2024