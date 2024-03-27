×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

US Sanctions Online Site ''Gaza Now'' And Its Founder For Allegedly Supporting Hamas

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on online media site Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash for allegedly supporting Hamas.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ISRAEL GAZA
In the US, thousands converged on the nation’s capital to protest the Biden administration’s support of Israel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Washington: The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on online media site Gaza Now and its founder Mustafa Ayash for allegedly supporting Hamas.

US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control says that after the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel — the online entity began a fundraising effort in support of the militant organisation.

Gaza Now's Arabic channel has more than 300,000 followers on social media channel X, formerly known as Twitter, and a large following on the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

Included in the sanctions are firms Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Ltd., and their director Aozma Sultana, who are alleged to have partnered on multiple fundraising efforts alongside Gaza Now.

The sanctions were imposed in collaboration with the UK's Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation.

Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement that the US and its partners "will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas' ability to facilitate further attacks”.

A representative for Gaza Now and Ayash were not immediately available. The sanctions block access to US property and bank accounts and prevent those designated from doing business with Americans. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

