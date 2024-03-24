Advertisement

As US President Joe Biden heads to India for the G20 summit, reports are emerging that leaders of India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are planning to announce a major infrastructure deal. The deal is about an infrastructure rail project that will connect Gulf and Arab countries via a network of railways to boost trade. Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan made it clear that he cannot confirm anything right now but expressed the American intention behind the project.

“I can’t confirm anything right now. This is an initiative that we have invested effort into with our partners,” Sullivan asserted during a press briefing in the White House on Thursday (local time). “We believe that connectivity from India, across the Middle East, to Europe is incredibly important and will bring a significant number of economic benefits, as well as strategic benefits, to all of the countries involved but where things land concerning any potential announcements this weekend, as opposed to down the line, I can’t say tonight,” he added. Some of the inside sources told Axios that the project will connect India to the Middle East through shipping lanes from ports in the region.

What makes the project so significant?

According to Axios, the infrastructure project is one of the key initiatives for the Biden administration to counter China’s growing influence in the region. The project will be beneficial for India since it will enable greater connectivity with the Middle East for trading purposes. The deal comes as the Biden administration pushed for a mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that includes a normalisation agreement between the Kingdom and Israel before 2024. According to Axios, the joint railway project is expected to be one of the key deliverables Biden wants during his participation at the G20 summit.

White House remains mum

It is important to note that the White House declined to comment on the highly anticipated infrastructure project. However, it hinted that Biden will participate in a "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event”. Meanwhile, during a conversation with Axios, a US official involved in the plan said that the work on the announcement is still ongoing and nothing is final yet. If the four nations finalise the negotiations in the next two days, their leaders will sign a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the parameters of the project.