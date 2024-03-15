×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

US Supporting ‘Terrorist Actions’ Against Russia, Claims Envoy

US is willing to condone terrorist threats and actions by its satellite states as long as these harm Russia, the envoy stressed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia US Putin Biden
US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
Russia’s envoy to US, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday launched a scathing attack on United States saying that it is prepared to “condone the terrorists activities by the satellite states” in an effort to destroy the Russian Federation. Antonov’s remarks came amid reports of arson, vandalism and setting fire in several polling stations across regions where vote was held in the March 15-17 presidential elections.

The envoy accused US of “meddling” in its presidential vote. He noted that Ukraine’s forces have been involved in launching various attacks on Russian civilian targets using the US supplied weapons. American HIMARS missiles were used by Kyiv’s hostile forces to attack Russian civilians as well as the Crimean peninsula, he said.

In an interview tied by Russia’s state affiliated RT, Antonov said, “US is willing to condone terrorist threats and actions by its satellite states as long as these harm Russia and its allies.” He continued that the officials in the US have forgotten that it was “precisely Russian President Vladimir Putin who first extended a helping hand to the American people following the [September 11] terrorist attack in 2001.”

Antonov stressed that he is unwilling to adhere to the “rules-based world order created in the interest of the US,” adding that Moscow is aware about the US’ “anti-Russian actions [and] provocations” Furthermore the envoy warned that the ties between Russia and the US “will continue to worsen.” Slamming US’ direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Antonov said that America is a “threat to the strategic security of the whole world.” He also threatened confrontation with US, saying that its participation “could lead to the most unpredictable consequences.”

Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

