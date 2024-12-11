US Urges India and Bangladesh to Resolve Differences 'Peacefully'

The United States has urged India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made this statement during his daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully," Miller said, responding to a question about the recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh.

During his visit earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri expressed New Delhi's "concerns" over the safety and security of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

"I have underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," Misri told reporters in Dhaka at the end of his visit.

The relationship between Delhi and Dhaka has been strained since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh, but it soared following the arrest of Hindu Monk leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.