US Vice President JD Vance Will Attend AI Summit In Paris, French Official Says

Paris: US Vice President JD Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit focusing on artificial intelligence in Paris next week, his first scheduled trip abroad since taking office, a French diplomatic official said. The so-called AI Action Summit is to gather heads of state and top government officials, CEOs and other actors involved in the tech sector, which has been shaken up by galloping advances.

Vance has not made any official foreign trips since his inauguration last month. The French diplomatic official spoke on condition of anonymity as the list of top attendees has not been made official yet.

The US Embassy would not comment, referring questions to the White House.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is amid those expected to attend the summit which will be co-presided by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vance's trip comes after President Donald Trump last month talked up a joint venture investing up to USD 500 billion for infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence by a new partnership of OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centres and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, Chinese AI model DeepSeek's emergence has shaken up the tech sector, offering companies access to the technology at a fraction of the previous cost and providing the potential to push other AI companies to improve their models and bring down prices.