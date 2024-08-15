Published 06:26 IST, August 15th 2024
US Welcomes India's Engagement in War Between Russia, Ukraine
The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:26 IST, August 15th 2024