sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 06:26 IST, August 15th 2024

US Welcomes India's Engagement in War Between Russia, Ukraine

The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion, fighting persists
The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:26 IST, August 15th 2024