  • US Will Send An Air Defense Battery and American Troops to Israel to Bolster Defenses Against Iran

Published 22:11 IST, October 13th 2024

US Will Send An Air Defense Battery and American Troops to Israel to Bolster Defenses Against Iran

The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
