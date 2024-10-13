Published 22:11 IST, October 13th 2024
US Will Send An Air Defense Battery and American Troops to Israel to Bolster Defenses Against Iran
The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and troops to Israel, the Pentagon said Sunday, even as Iran warned Washington to keep American military forces out of Israel.
- World News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image. | Image: AP
