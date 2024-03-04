Advertisement

Mississippi – An incident of mass shooting rocked a club located in West Point Mississippi killing one person and injuring 12 others. According to CNN, the incident took place on Sunday and the law enforcement officials noted that one woman lost her life in the fateful shooting. The club in question was called Club Oasis. While speaking to CNN, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said that when the deputies arrived at the site they found a 20-year-old woman dead at the site. The sheriff informed that other gunshot victims faced minor to serious injuries with one person even shot in the face.

“What we do know is that a party was advertised, and all these individuals came from other counties into our county,” Scott told CNN. “About 90% of the partygoers were from other counties," he added. The Clay Country sheriff also mentioned that the club had security guards and investigators do not know how the weapons got into the club in the first place. One security guard told the American news outlet that they tried to chase the shooting suspect and mentioned that the person was believed to be holding “some type of rifle”. After committing the heinous crime, the shooter ran across the parking lot and a four-lane highway before disappearing into the woods.

Around a hundred people were present in the club

Scott emphasised that the club was crowded when the shooting incident took place. “Several hundred people were estimated to have been inside the club at the time of the shooting," he said. Meanwhile, the officials are working to find out exactly how many people were inside the club during the incident and checking whether they can find a video footage that can help them investigate the matter.

“Per our ordinance, the club is supposed to have security cameras, but for some reason or another, last night, the club owner said he wasn’t working,” Scott said. The sheriff mentioned that no arrests have been made as of now. “Last night was so hectic trying to get actual good, solid information,” Scott said. “It was very difficult with the number of victims and the chaos we had going on.” It is pertinent to note that there have been 66 incidents of mass shootings in the country this year.