Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:24 IST

2 Injured in a Shooting Incident at High School Parking Lot in Georgia, Manhunt Continues

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident at the McEachern High School in Cobb County in Georgia on Thursday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Do Not Cross
Two injured in a shooting incident in Georgia | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Powder Springs, Georgia – Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident at the McEachern High School in Cobb County in Georgia on Thursday. According to Fox News Atlanta, the local authorities have announced a “code red” situation as the police continue to search for people responsible for the incident. As per the reports, the shooting was first heard at around 1:47 pm at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. The police noted that the two young people who were shot were not students from the high school. 

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the authorities confirmed that the shooting took place at the parking lot of the High School after some sort of argument or altercation erupted between the two parties. However, the police mentioned that they did not know why the group of individuals were on the campus parking lot in the first place. Shortly after the incident, the two victims were rushed to hospital and are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. "We don't know that we had multiple shooters, but we do know there were multiple people on site," Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told local reporters. “We believe that the shooters probably left, and our lookouts are out to law enforcement,” VanHoozer furthered.

The matter is  under investigation

While the motive behind the shooting incident remains unclear, the police have not released a description of the suspect or the suspects. The shooting forced the school administration to impose “code red” with students and staff being asked to shelter inside the campus. By 4 pm (local time) the authorities mentioned that the campus was fully secured. "My son told me. He texted said, 'Dad, there's been a school shooting.' So, I immediately texted back, and he said he was fine," John Hill, whose son is a first-year student at McEachern High told Fox5 Atlanta. Another parent waiting for his child raised the issue of child safety in schools. "My main concern is the open campus at McEachern. Because it’s so open, things like this happen. This is not the first time a gun has been on this campus," he told the American news outlet. "The principal walks around with three police officers like she’s the president. This is my main concern. You’re safe, but are our kids safe?" he asked.  

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:22 IST

