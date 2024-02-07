English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

US Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Highway after Taking Off from Airport

A small passenger plane conducted an emergency landing on a highway in northern Virginia shortly after departing from Dulles International Airport.

Manasvi Asthana
he small aircraft with seven people onboard was forced to make an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from Washington. | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
On Friday afternoon, Jan 19 a small passenger plane conducted an emergency landing on a highway in northern Virginia shortly after departing from Washington Dulles International Airport. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that there were no reported injuries. Before 1 p.m., police received a call regarding a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway, as stated in a news release by Virginia State Police. 

According to the police, the plane landed on the westbound lanes of the parkway, just a few miles from the airport. No vehicles were impacted and the sole damage reported was to a guardrail located on the roadside, as indicated by the police. 

The airport acknowledged receiving reports about Southern Airways Express flight 246, which departed but made an off-airport landing on a nearby roadway, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson James Johnson via email. Johnson stated that despite the incident, the airport is still operational for both takeoffs and landings.

As per FlightAware, a Southern Airways Express plane was slated to depart from Dulles to Lancaster, Pennsylvania at 12:45 p.m. 

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that there were seven individuals on board the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan. Southern Airways Express confirmed that among them were five passengers and two crew members. The FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Virginia State Police identified the pilot as Ahmed Awais, a 27-year-old resident of Florida. The passengers included four adults and a 15-year-old boy, according to the police.

“We are relieved to report there were no injuries, and all passengers are safe and sound. We are thankful to our pilots, who did exactly what they were trained to do — to put the safety of our passengers first. We are working closely with the authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation,” said the airline’s CEO, Stan Little in a statement.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, Southern Airways Express is a commuter airline that serves 40 U.S. cities ranging from Nantucket Island in Massachusetts to Honolulu, as indicated on its website.



 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

