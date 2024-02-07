The employee tailed the shoplifters in his car, where the suspects opened fire on him and killed him. | Image: AP

A Texas convenience store clerk was fatally shot on Friday, Jan 19 after pursuing two shoplifters who had stolen a bag of chips, as reported by the police. Around 11:30 a.m., one of the suspected individuals reportedly shot at the store manager who had followed them in his car in an attempt to prevent the theft of chips from the Sunoco gas station shop in Humble, Texas. The 42-year-old employee, whose identity has not been disclosed was hit by a bullet and succumbed to his injuries.

“No one ever anticipates just going to work that day and not coming home,” Humble Assistant Police Chief Dan Zientek told reporters at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the store acquired by a local news outlet, depicts two men in dark clothing entering the shop. The store manager followed them carrying a bucket and starting to mop the floor.

The men wander around before halting in an aisle near the chips with one man seemingly concealing a bag inside his pants, as seen in the video.

After spending another minute inside the store without paying, they exit. The store clerk confronts them verbally outside before they walk away. Subsequently, the employee gets into his car and follows the pair, according to the police.

“They started shooting at him, in which he tried to reverse his car and ended up on the median over there,” said Zientek.

Hit by one of the bullets in the gunfire, the employee died while still seated in the driver's seat, as stated by the police. The car was reportedly heavily damaged by bullets at the scene. The suspects who fled on foot are still at large and the police have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the two individuals.

WANTED FOR CAPITAL MURDER: @HumblePoliceDep says these are the two men who stole a bag of chips before shooting and killing a convenience store clerk earlier today. If you recognize them, call Humble PD or @HCSOTexas. pic.twitter.com/ExmPUM0YIb — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) January 20, 2024

“You’ve lost a great citizen who’s just trying to work and do their job, and instead we have two people that also have ruined their lives because they will be going to jail,” said Zientek.

Police mentioned that the victim had been on the job for hardly only three to four months.





