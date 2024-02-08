English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

22-Year-Old Man Killed In Caught-On-Camera Shooting At Packed Hibachi Restaurant: Report

Authorities in Massachusetts are actively pursuing a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a crowded hibachi restaurant in Brockton.

Manasvi Asthana
The shooting cleared out the restaurant as panicked patrons fled for the door.
The shooting cleared out the restaurant as panicked patrons fled for the door. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Authorities in Massachusetts are actively pursuing a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a crowded hibachi restaurant in Brockton. The incident, described as a targeted attack, occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Hibachi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street. The victim, 22-year-old Joe Araujo was sitting among other diners when a hooded gunman approached his booth, brandished a handgun and shot him at close range. A local news outlet reported that the entire incident was caught on camera and the shocking event led to panic among patrons with others rushing for the exit.

The caught-on-camera shooting, taking place just feet away from a child who had recently sat down at a neighbouring booth with a full plate of food has intensified the urgency of the investigation. Despite assurances from the police that the public need not be overly concerned, law enforcement officers are on high alert actively searching the area for the suspected gunman. The community is grappling with the tragic nature of the incident and eyewitnesses express shock at the unpredictability of such violence particularly in a public setting like a hibachi restaurant.

Advertisement

John Monagle, a resident of Brockton who frequents the buffet shared his dismay over the incident emphasising the disturbing nature of the shooting. He pointed out the unsettling reality that an evening out for dinner especially with a child, is not typically associated with the expectation of such violence. The community, now on edge is left grappling with the aftermath of the targeted attack as law enforcement intensifies efforts to apprehend the gunman.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here,” Monagle said, adding that he was surprised by the savage violence.

Advertisement

The owners of neighbouring stores at the Massachusetts strip mall told a local news outlet that they’re taking precautions even if the cops said they’re safe.

“We start to close early,” Jacqueline Macedo, owner of a Brazilian shop next-door told the network. “We have a lot of cameras all [over] the place.”

Advertisement

No arrests have been made so far, according to the reports.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement