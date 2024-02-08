Advertisement

Authorities in Massachusetts are actively pursuing a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a crowded hibachi restaurant in Brockton. The incident, described as a targeted attack, occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Hibachi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street. The victim, 22-year-old Joe Araujo was sitting among other diners when a hooded gunman approached his booth, brandished a handgun and shot him at close range. A local news outlet reported that the entire incident was caught on camera and the shocking event led to panic among patrons with others rushing for the exit.

The caught-on-camera shooting, taking place just feet away from a child who had recently sat down at a neighbouring booth with a full plate of food has intensified the urgency of the investigation. Despite assurances from the police that the public need not be overly concerned, law enforcement officers are on high alert actively searching the area for the suspected gunman. The community is grappling with the tragic nature of the incident and eyewitnesses express shock at the unpredictability of such violence particularly in a public setting like a hibachi restaurant.

John Monagle, a resident of Brockton who frequents the buffet shared his dismay over the incident emphasising the disturbing nature of the shooting. He pointed out the unsettling reality that an evening out for dinner especially with a child, is not typically associated with the expectation of such violence. The community, now on edge is left grappling with the aftermath of the targeted attack as law enforcement intensifies efforts to apprehend the gunman.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here,” Monagle said, adding that he was surprised by the savage violence.

The owners of neighbouring stores at the Massachusetts strip mall told a local news outlet that they’re taking precautions even if the cops said they’re safe.

“We start to close early,” Jacqueline Macedo, owner of a Brazilian shop next-door told the network. “We have a lot of cameras all [over] the place.”

No arrests have been made so far, according to the reports.