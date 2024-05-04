24-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Having Inappropriate Relations With 11-Year-Old Student

Advertisement

Wisconsin: A disturbing incident came to the limelight after an elementary school teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with her 11-year-old, three months before her wedding, as per media reports.

The teacher identified as 24-year-old Madison Bergmann, teaching at the River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, has been charged with serious offences including first-degree child sexual assault involving a child below the age of 13.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed on Thursday, the complaint filed in St Croix County revealed that the police were at the school. The report highlights the 'inappropriate relationship' between Bergmann and a 5th-grade student.

The officials recovered screenshots of the conversation between the teacher and students, telling him how much she enjoyed 'making out' with him and him touching her. Bergmann used to text the students daily. As per police reports, these encounters allegedly took place within the school premises, during lunch breaks or after school hours.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the police found a file in the teacher's bah with the victim's name on it containing details of the victims including notes on details of their physical interactions. However, the duration of these offences was not specified.

During the investigation, Bergmann revealed that she got the student's phone number from his mother during the winter break shortly after she got engaged to her boyfriend.

Advertisement

Bergmann was released on a $25,000 bond but has been prohibited from entering the school premises or attending school events. She will next appear in court on May 30th.