×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

26-Year-Old Suspected of Killing 3 Family Members in Pennsylvania Arrested

Andre Gordon, the gunman accused of killing his family members in Pennsylvania was taken into custody after a long man-hunt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Law enforcement officers enter an empty apartment in Trenton
Law enforcement officers enter an empty apartment in Trenton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pennsylvania – Andre Gordon, the gunman accused of killing his family members in Pennsylvania was taken into custody after a long man-hunt. According to NBC News, the prime suspect in the fatal shooting killed his family members including a 13-year-old girl, fled to New Jersey and barricaded himself inside a home in Trenton. The police arrested him from the Trenton home on Saturday evening. According to the local authorities, the 26-year-old man shot and killed the victims at two locations in Levittown, Pennsylvania. In an attempt to flee the town, he carjacked a driver at gunpoint and fled to New Jersey.

According to NBC News, the SWAT team from the Trenton Police Department tracked the suspect to his home. However, the man somehow slipped out of the home and was found apprehended nearby. Lisette Rios, a spokesperson for Trenton police, made it clear that the authorities found no hostages inside the home. “He’s in custody. No one else was injured,” said Trenton, New Jersey, police director, Steve Wilson. “Apparently, before the perimeter was completed, the suspect was able to get out of the location unseen. However, our information was that he was still in there. The suspect was actually walking on New York Avenue,” Wilson said. “He was stopped and identified and taken into custody," Wilson added. 

Advertisement

What went down?

Falls Township Police noted that the officers were called around 9 am (local time) on Saturday, to investigate a reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Gorden drove a stolen vehicle in the town and fatally shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn noted that three other people were inside the house, however, they successfully hid from Gordon during the attack. From here, Gordon went to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom the 26-year-old had two children. After killing three people, Gordan carjacked a 44-year-old driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The police reporting to the spot assured that the driver was not injured in the incident. The carjacked Honda CRV was eventually abandoned in Trenton where Gordan barricaded himself inside a home, CNN reported. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby

Moosewala's Brother Born

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

ED summons Kejriwal

4 minutes ago
Bastar

Bastar Box Office Day 2

8 minutes ago
SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Swami Prasad Maurya

11 minutes ago
rohit sharma and hardik pandya

Ex-AUS captain non Rohit

14 minutes ago
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack

Belgorod Attacks

16 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. nets brace

17 minutes ago
pune hotel murder

Pune Hotel Murder

20 minutes ago
Blood Diamond (2006)

African-based Actioners

20 minutes ago
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect

Posters Removed

28 minutes ago
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

Google Doodle St Patrick

31 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

43 minutes ago
AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad

Man's Body Reaches Hyd

an hour ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Is Top On OTT

an hour ago
Gotion

Gotion sues Green Charter

an hour ago
Subsea cables

Subsea cables damanged

an hour ago
Waterway

ITC waterway shipments

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Citadel India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: 12 Seats to Watch Out For in the State of West Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo