Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Meet Adrit Rao, Indian-American Teen, Harnessing AI to Transform Healthcare

Adrit Rao's journey into the field of coding began at the age of eight.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Adrit Rao
Adrit Rao won the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Swift Student Challenge at the age of 12. | Image:LinkedIn @Adrit Rao/Pixabay:
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a world of evolving technology, a 16-year-old India-origin boy, Adrit Rao, in the US is trying to leave footprints in the field of healthcare. The teenager from Palo Alto in California has already been honoured by tech giant Apple. He has developed a handful of apps, and is currently working on cutting-edge research at Stanford University to harness AI for transforming healthcare.

Adrit Rao's journey into the field of coding began at the age of eight. Intrigued by coding, he was first introduced to Computer Science.

Rao got more involved in coding when the COVID pandemic hit the world. The pandemic propelled him to think about developing apps that could help people in that distressing period and that's when he learned app development by himself through YouTube and online resources.

Marking a major achievement, he won the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Swift Student Challenge at the age of 12. The event also led him to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook.

He has four apps, including MoTV, ShopQuik and Virtuthon, on the App Store to his credit. 

In his journey to harness AI to solve healthcare problems, the teen, at the age of 13, pursued a research internship at Stanford University. Over the past three years, he has been immersed in building accessible apps that harness AI to diagnose vascular diseases.
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

