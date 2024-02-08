Advertisement

A US military helicopter with five Marines onbaord went missing in the air on Wednesday, prompting search. The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California when it was lost from the radar. The US Marines said in a statement that it was in mid-flight "when the aircraft was reported overdue.” The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing added that the California search and rescue crews are now looking for the helicopter.

The US Marines are asking for help from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Civil Air Patrol in order to find the aircraft.

The state’s sheriff department told American broadcasters that it received a call at 1:50 a.m. and immediately dispatched another helicopter for search. The mission helicopter wasn't able to reach the area due to the atmospheric river storm, it added. And therefore, the off-road vehicles were sent to navigate the rough terrain and find the helicopter. It remains unclear what caused the aircraft to go missing but the firefighters were responding on the area where the location of the helicopter was last recorded. Nothing was found, Cal Fire officials were reported telling.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are assisting with search efforts for a military helicopter reported missing in the area north of Interstate 8 & Kitchen Creek Road, located southeast of Pine Valley. Multiple agencies are searching the area covered in snow making it hard to access. pic.twitter.com/Y3oxNz75Pg — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 7, 2024

US Air Force asks public to search for ‘missing’ F-35 Lighting II jet

In September, last year, US Air Force’s F-35 Lighting II jet similarly went missing over South Carolina. The $80 million worth fighter jet was the part of US’ most expensive weapons programme. The jet was on autopilot and deviated from its course going missing from the radar and prompting the US military to ask members of public to search the jet.

The Joint Base Charleston, in a statement, told Americans that it had focused its search “north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion,” the jet’s last-known position. It was learnt later that the Marine Corps pilot ejected over North Charleston for ‘unknown’ reasons. The plane was suspected to have landed near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion. “How in the hell do you lose an F-35? How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?” asked Republican congresswoman, Nancy Mace in a post on X.