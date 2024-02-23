Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Indian-Origin Student Akul Dhawan Died of Hypothermia After Nightclub Denied Entry: Officials

On January 21, Akul's body was discovered the next morning on the back porch of a nearby building, just 400 feet from where he was last seen.

Digital Desk
Akul Dhawan
On January 20, Akul went out for drinks with friends. | Image:Social Media
Illinois: Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian-American student,  who was found dead at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States, died of hypothermia, followed by acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, claimed Champaign County Coroner's Office.

On January 20, Akul went out for drinks with friends. Attempting to continue the night at a nearby club venue, the teen was denied entry by the club's staff despite multiple attempts. He was also declined two rideshare options.

The chilling temperatures of the midwest, dipping as low as -30 degrees with wind chills, proved fatal for Akul. Despite attempts to contact him, the teen remained unresponsive, prompting friends to alert campus police. After an unsuccessful search, Akul's body was discovered the next morning on the back porch of a nearby building, just 400 feet from where he was last seen.

However, as per police, According to police, an officer looked for Dhawan by driving "at a walking pace" near the "likely path" he would have taken back to campus but did not see him.

Akul's parents, Ish and Ritu Dhawan, expressed their grief, highlighting their son's dreams and aspirations. Akul, who had turned 18 recently, was pursuing studies in robotics at the University of Illinois against his parents' wishes for him to stay closer to home.

This tragic incident echoes the sorrow felt by Indians abroad. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 08:46 IST

