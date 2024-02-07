Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Alabama Executes Kenneth Smith, Carries Out First US Execution by Nitrogen Gas

The state of Alabama carried out the first execution of a death row inmate in the United States by using nitrogen gas on Thursday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
One hundred protestors gather at the state capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama
One hundred protestors gather at the state capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama | Image:AP
Alabama - The state of Alabama carried out the first execution of a death row inmate in the United States by using nitrogen gas on Thursday. The execution sparked outrage all over the country since the untested procedure which is being touted as “cruel and unusual punishment” by the convict's lawyer is actually banned in the US Constitution, The Guardian reported. The 58-year-old murderer named Kenneth Smith was pronounced dead at 8:25 PM on Thursday evening after he breathed pure nitrogen gas through a face mask which was used to cause oxygen deprivation. As per the reports, the execution was scheduled to begin at 6 PM local time at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. 

However, it was delayed after the US Supreme Court heard the final appeal on the matter. Shortly before 8 PM (local time) the court denied the appeal and allowed the execution to proceed, The Guardian reported. However, the court faced objections from three liberal justices advocating for the appeal. “Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its ‘guinea pig’ to test a method of execution never attempted before. The world is watching," Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who along with two other liberal justices dissented from the judgement. Smith was one of the three men convicted for murdering a woman whose husband, a pastor, had recruited them to kill her in 1988.

What was the protocol? 

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections Execution Procedure, the protocols in the case called for strapping Smith to a  gurney in the state’s execution chamber in Atmore and pumping nitrogen into a mask on his head, depriving him of oxygen. Smith's lawyers slammed the court for providing little to no explanation on the judgment and mentioned that they believed the execution to be the first nitrogen execution in the world. It is important to note that this is the second time Alabama has tried to kill Smith after a failed lethal injection in November 2022. At that time, the executioners could not find a suitable vein before his death warrant expired.

Meanwhile, Justice Elena Kagan issued a separate dissent on the matter and was joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, The New York Times reported. In the statement, Kagan mentioned that she would pause the execution to give the court time to examine the “exceptional circumstances” surrounding Alabama’s new method of execution and Mr. Smith’s challenges. “The state’s protocol was developed only recently, and is even now under revision to prevent Smith from choking on his own vomit,” Justice Kagan wrote.

Nitrogen hypoxia has been used in conducting some assisted suicides in European nations and elsewhere. Meanwhile, state Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement on the matter in which she mentioned that she had chosen not to exercise her clemency power to spare Smith. “The execution was lawfully carried out by nitrogen hypoxia, the method previously requested by Mr. Smith as an alternative to lethal injection,” Ivey said. “At long last, Mr. Smith got what he asked for, and this case can finally be put to rest," she added.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

