Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Amarnath Ghosh: Dancer From Kolkata Shot Dead in US, Embassy Pledges to Investigate the Case

In yet another tragic case, Kolkata-based Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh were shot dead in Missouri.

Classical dancer from Kolkata Amarnath Ghosh shot dead in the US
Classical dancer from Kolkata Amarnath Ghosh shot dead in the US
Missouri – In yet another tragic case, Kolkata-based Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh were shot dead in Missouri. Television Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed the death of the celebrated dancer, who was also her close friend. Bhattacharjee took to X, formally known as Twitter to explain what exactly happened. In her tweet, she mentioned that Ghosh was shot dead in St Louis Academy neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. she went on to urge the Indian embassy in the United States and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to initiate an investigation into the matter. 

In her tweet, Bhattacharjee said that Ghosh, who was pursuing his PhD in the United States, was shot multiple times while he was taking his evening walk. The actor also noted that the person who killed Ghosh is still unknown and the cause of the murder is still not clear. “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St. Louis Academy neighbourhood, US on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, the mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood,” She wrote on X. 

“Well the reason, accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing PhD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in the US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you can. At least we should know the reason for his murder. @DrSJaishankar,” the television actress furthered. 

Indian consulate extends condolences

The Indian consulate in Chicago addressed the matter on X and extended its deep condolences to Ghosh's friends and family. The consulate assured that the embassy staff are following up with the forensic, investigation with police and will provide appropriate support.  “Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri,” the consulate in Chicago wrote on X. “We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia,” the body furthered.

Recently, there has been a significant rise in crimes against Indians in the United States. In just the month of January around 5 Indian-origin students were killed in the US. However, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that there were"no foul play or interconnectedness" in these unfortunate cases. "There are five Indian students who have died that also includes students from the diaspora. These five deaths... Of these five deaths, two people are Indian nationals and the rest three are of Indian origin. They are US nationals," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:50 IST

