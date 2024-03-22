Advertisement

Philadelphia – Chaos ensued mid-air after an American Airlines passenger was put in a headlock and escorted off the plane after he hurled an antisemitic slur at a flight attendant. According to The New York Post, the fight took place on American Airlines flight 2506 which was destined for Philadelphia. As per the reports, the fight broke out before the plane even took off from Tampa International Airport Tuesday afternoon. In the videos that were circulating online, the unruly passenger was wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt and hurled insults at staff and passengers.

While creating a ruckus, the rowdy passenger also accused the flyers of “teaming up” on him as he was directed off the aircraft. He even went on to call another flight attendant who was dealing with him a “k--e”. After making provocative remarks to flight attendants, he got in the face of another man in the aisle and started hurling insults at him. The confrontation escalated after the pair started pushing each other before the man he was arguing him put the rabble-rouser in a headlock.

NEW: American Airlines passenger gets put in a headlock and escorted off plane after yelling an anti-Semitic slur and blaming white people for his problems.



The man was accused of hitting someone and got angry, triggering him to launch anti-Semitic slurs.



"I'll see about it… pic.twitter.com/WLHuqeOV91 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

Authorities arrested the rowdy passenger

After putting the man in the headlock, the flyer in the blue hoodie revealed that he was a police officer. “Now put your hands down and don’t touch anybody,” the man screamed as he kept his counterpart in the headlock. “I’m a police officer,” said a woman as she approached the duo, leading the man in blue to reply, “So am I.” Shortly after the chaos, the Tampa International Airport Police Department told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the man who was hurling anti-semitic slurs was arrested outside the plane at around 5:30 pm (local time). He was later charged with disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery. The flight was eventually delayed for the same reason. “We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines reportedly said.