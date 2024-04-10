×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

American Woman Jailed for Stealing Diary of Biden's Daughter

The theft occurred when Harris stayed at a house in Delray Beach, Florida, where Ashley Biden had stored her diary and other personal items in 2020.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A woman who stole a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden, and sold it to a conservative organization, has been sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement. Aimee Harris, aged 41 and a resident of Palm Beach, Florida, admitted guilt in 2022 to conspiring to transport stolen property across state lines. 

The sentencing took place in federal court in New York on Tuesday, where Harris was ordered to forfeit the $20,000 she received from Project Veritas, a group known for conducting hidden-camera stings targeting various entities, including news outlets, government officials, and politicians. The court, presided over by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, condemned Harris' actions, describing them as "despicable and consequently very serious."

Here is what you need to know

The theft occurred when Harris stayed at a house in Delray Beach, Florida, where Ashley Biden had stored her diary and other personal items in 2020. With the property owner's consent, Harris found Biden's belongings and, along with a co-defendant named Robert Kurlander, attempted to sell the diary to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. When unsuccessful, they turned to Project Veritas.

Kurlander, who also pleaded guilty, awaits sentencing at a later date.

Following the charges, FBI agents conducted searches at the homes of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe and two employees. O'Keefe and Project Veritas have not been charged in connection with the case, and O'Keefe subsequently left the organization.

Although Project Veritas did not publish the diaries, which reportedly detailed Ashley Biden's recovery from substance addiction, another right-wing outlet later published what it claimed were the diaries, albeit with minor redactions.

Harris has expressed remorse for her actions

During the sentencing hearing, Harris, who had previously failed to appear at several hearings, apologized to the court, citing her responsibilities in caring for her two children. She also expressed remorse to Ashley Biden.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors highlighted Harris' motives, stating, "Stealing personal belongings of a candidate's family member, and selling them to an organization to exploit them for political gain, was wrong and illegal no matter the political agenda."

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

