What Is 'Mercenary Spyware attack' Which Apple Has Warned Of For Users in India (Image used for representation ) | Image:Shuttershock

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is sending out security warnings to iPhone users in India and 91 other countries over new potential spyware attacks, according to a threat notification email sent to targeted users.

The company in its notification discovered these attackers tried to “remotely compromise the iPhone.”

What Are Mercenary Spyware Attacks?

Explicitly mentioning the nature of the mercenary spyware attacks, the email states they are rare but are vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or malware.

These attacks are designed to infiltrate and compromise smartphones and other devices without the knowledge or consent of the users. This surveillance can be used to monitor specific movements, steal private data and more.

This isn't the first time such activity has occurred. The iPhone maker has sent threat notifications such as these multiple times since 2021, the email said, adding that it has notified users in more than 150 countries in total to date.

In October 20223, some Indian lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer saying, “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID." However, the company then did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker.”