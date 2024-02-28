Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Arab Americans are Unhappy with Biden due to his Stance on Israel

While these communities have traditionally supported the Democratic Party, recent polling suggests a decline in support for Biden.

Sagar Kar
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
US President Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events during the Michigan Democratic primary, tens of thousands of voters opted for "uncommitted" over supporting President Biden, signaling potential challenges for the Democratic Party in November.

The significance of this shift stems from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has strained Biden's relationship with Arab American and Muslim voters, crucial demographics that contributed to his 2020 victory in the swing state. 

Muslim Americans are unhappy with Biden due to his stance on Israel

The war in Gaza has become emblematic of broader concerns among Arab Americans regarding their place in American society. Biden's initial support for Israel's actions in Gaza further exacerbated tensions, prompting some voters to express their dissatisfaction by choosing "uncommitted" in the primary.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud claimed that "This is not an Arab issue. It's not a Muslim issue. This is an issue of morality," before casting his vote as "uncommitted."

Biden's administration has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Nonetheless, Muslim Americans remain unhappy. The "uncommitted" vote in Michigan serves as a stark reminder to the Biden administration of the need to address the concerns of these communities effectively, with some voters indicating that failure to do so could jeopardize Democratic support in the upcoming election.

A warning to Biden?

Adam Abusalah, a Dearborn native who previously worked on Biden's campaign, highlighted the significance of the "uncommitted" vote as a warning to the President. "Get your s--t together or you're going to lose," Abusalah cautioned, as per a report from Axios, reflecting the frustration among some within the Democratic base.

This electoral development underscores a broader trend in Michigan and beyond, where Arab American and Muslim voters, historically leaning Democratic, are showing signs of shifting political allegiances. While these communities have traditionally supported the Democratic Party, recent polling suggests a decline in support for Biden, signaling potential challenges for the party's electoral prospects.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

