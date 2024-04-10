×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

US Politics: Arizona Supreme Court Upholds Strict Abortion Law, Prompting GOP Backlash

The fallout from the court's decision is evident in the swift disavowal by likely GOP Senate nominee Kari Lake.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprising turn of events, the issue of abortion has resurfaced in the contentious battleground state of Arizona, causing turmoil within the GOP just a day after former President Trump believed he had subdued the issue's prominence within the party.

Since the end of Roe, decisions regarding abortion have increasingly fallen into the hands of voters rather than legislators or courts, resulting in a series of pivotal moments across the country.

Here is what you need to know

State-level Republicans have responded to the demise of Roe by pushing forward with stringent restrictions on abortion, many of which practically prohibit the procedure altogether. The ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court, dominated by GOP-appointed justices, upheld a 1864 law that permits abortion only in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

This ruling sets the stage for a stark contrast come November, in the eyes of many voters: Republicans advocating for a near-total ban on abortion while Democrats push for a state constitutional amendment to safeguard abortion rights up to 24 weeks.

GOP isn't happy with the ruling

According to a report from Axios, the fallout from the court's decision is evident in the swift disavowal by likely GOP Senate nominee Kari Lake, who had previously voiced support for the very law that the ruling upheld. Lake's reversal underscores the toxic nature of the ruling and the complexity of navigating the political landscape surrounding abortion in Arizona.

"I oppose today's ruling," Lake declared, "and I am calling on [Democratic Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the state Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support."

This abrupt shift in stance from Lake, who had previously championed the near-total ban as a "great law" setting an example for other states, highlights the awareness within the GOP that abortion issue is an electoral albatross. As Arizona becomes a focal point in the national debate over reproductive rights, the ramifications of the ruling are poised to reverberate across the political spectrum.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

