As the Republican and Democratic presidential nominations are converging in at the first in-person primary at New Hampshire on Tuesday, polls by The Associated Press suggest that the 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is set for a lead by a large margin. Trump is expected to lead at the New Hampshire primary by double digit against his rival ex-US Ambassador to UN and the former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Democratic US President Joe Biden is not on the New Hampshire ballot as the primary is held in violation of the Democratic National Committee’s rules. Residents of Dixville Notch in northern New Hampshire will carry out the first traditional votes just shortly after the midnight, and results will be announced after the polls begin to close at 7 p.m. ET or 5:30 a.m. IST Tuesday.

Ballots to be delayed due large number of write-in votes?

Speculations are rife that this year the counting of the ballots might be delayed due large number of write-in votes and their hand-counting that may delay the final results. The tabulation of votes on primary night during the 2020 election ended at 1.12am for the Democrats with 93% of the votes counted and at 1.14am for the GOP with 92% votes tallied. Former President Trump, who won Iowa by around 30 points, is leading the race, polls show.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina endorsed Donald Trump. (AP)

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan earlier told the election commission of US to declare the results of the Republican primary ahead of the Democratic results.Most votes this year, January 22 will close at 7pm ET, but some will close at 7.30pm and a few at 8pm.

It is to be noted that never a non-incumbent Republican candidate for president has won both Iowa and New Hampshire. Republican rival of Trump, Haley spent her final moments before the primary campaigning with state’s popular Republican governor, Chris Sununu who spent time luring voted away from Trump. “This is it. Twenty-four hours to go,” he said, adding that all the momentum “is at Nikki Haley’s back.”

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wait in line to enter a campaign event in Concord, N.H.(AP/Matt Rourke)

Haley reminded the voters about the stakes of New Hampshire primary, “Don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t play in this primary tomorrow,” she said. “It matters.”

The race for the New Hampshire primary has winnowed down to Haley and Trump after the Florida governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign late Sunday, endorsing the former US President Donald Trump. The latter praised DeSantis on Monday, without labelling him “DeSantimonious” or “DeSanctus.”

New Hampshire voters are lined up to see Nikki Haley at the Franklin VFW. Less than 24 hours until the polls are open. #NewHampshirePrimary @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/kFEWqfP9Ve — Jordan Clifford (@JCliff_Scoops) January 22, 2024

“I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job,” Trump said at the outset of his remarks about his Republican political rival who dropped from the contest the eleventh hour.“He was very gracious, and he endorsed me. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.” Trump said of DeSantis, describing him “a really terrific person.”