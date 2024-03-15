×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

Austin Bomb Squad Finds 'Suspicious Package' in Downtown Area, Security Alert Issued

The bomb squad of the Austin Police Department said that they had found a “suspicious package” in downtown Austin, raising a major bomb threat in the area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Do Not Cross
Austin Bomb Squad Finds suspicious package in downtown Austin | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Austin – The bomb squad of the Austin Police Department (APD) said that they have found a “suspicious package” in downtown Austin, raising a major bomb threat in the region. 

According to the statement released by the department, the police reported to the package at around 8:01 pm (local time) on Thursday. The APD maintained that the package was discovered at the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

“APD Bomb Squad is responding to the scene of a suspicious package report in the 500 block of E 6th Street. For your safety, please avoid the area while officers investigate. More information to follow,” the Austin Police Department wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

While the initial details were limited, the authorities shut down Red River Street and asked the public to avoid visiting the nearby area, KXAN Austin reported. 

The suspicious package did not carry explosives

In its final update on the matter, the Austin Police Department did not find any sort of explosive device inside the package. 

The authorities also maintained that they had lifted the restrictions in the area and urged residents to call 911 if they found something suspicious. 

“An investigation by the APD Bomb Squad revealed the item was not an explosive device,” APD wrote on X. “The area has reopened. Thank you for your cooperation. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something by calling 911 or contacting an officer. #SpringFestATX” the department furthered. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

