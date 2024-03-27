×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Feared Dead, Indian Embassy Issues Helpline for Its Citizens

Baltimore Bridge Collaps: Meanwhile the search operations to trace the six missing people have been suspended by the emergency workers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed not long after Tuesday midnight. | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Six people have been presumed dead in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse incident in Baltimore, US, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile the search operations to trace the six missing people have been suspended by the emergency workers.

As per the media reports, the six missing were construction workers who were involved in repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when the cargo vessel struck the bridge not long after midnight. A video of the collapse incident showed the packed container ship slamming into one of the bridge’s supports, leading to complete collapse of the 1977-built steel structure.

A news outlet quoting a coast guard official said that given the temperature of the water and the time spent in search, it is unlikely to find any missing person alive now. The water temperature and current were making it difficult for divers to continue working underwater. 

Moreover, all the crew members onboard the cargo ship were Indians. They all were reported to be safe and secure. 

Indian Embassy in US Issues Hotline For Its Citizens

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the USA has issued a helpline for its citizens for any assistance. 

The Embassy expresses grief over the unfortunate incident. Taking to X, the Indian Mission wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to all affected by the unfortunate accident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. For any Indian citizens that may be affected/ require assistance, the Embassy of India has created a dedicated hotline: please reach out to us on +1-202-717-1996. Kindly avoid directing routine queries/ request to this number(sic).”

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

