Advertisement

New Delhi: Six people have been presumed dead in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse incident in Baltimore, US, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile the search operations to trace the six missing people have been suspended by the emergency workers.

Advertisement

Video: Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Baltimore Bridge Collapse#Baltimore #BaltimoreBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/1idKfAGYcF — Republic (@republic)

As per the media reports, the six missing were construction workers who were involved in repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when the cargo vessel struck the bridge not long after midnight. A video of the collapse incident showed the packed container ship slamming into one of the bridge’s supports, leading to complete collapse of the 1977-built steel structure.

Advertisement

A news outlet quoting a coast guard official said that given the temperature of the water and the time spent in search, it is unlikely to find any missing person alive now. The water temperature and current were making it difficult for divers to continue working underwater.

Moreover, all the crew members onboard the cargo ship were Indians. They all were reported to be safe and secure.

Advertisement

Indian Embassy in US Issues Hotline For Its Citizens

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the USA has issued a helpline for its citizens for any assistance.

Advertisement

Our heartfelt condolences to all affected by the unfortunate accident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.



For any Indian citizens that may be affected/ require assistance, the Embassy of India has created a dedicated hotline: please reach out to us on +1-202-717-1996.… — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS)

The Embassy expresses grief over the unfortunate incident. Taking to X, the Indian Mission wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to all affected by the unfortunate accident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. For any Indian citizens that may be affected/ require assistance, the Embassy of India has created a dedicated hotline: please reach out to us on +1-202-717-1996. Kindly avoid directing routine queries/ request to this number(sic).”