×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Limited-Access Channel to Port to Open in 4 Weeks | Details

The bridge collapsed within seconds on March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka

Reported by: Digital Desk
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
The bridge collapsed within seconds on March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Baltimore: Engineers working to clear the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore have said that they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of this month.

The bridge collapsed within seconds on March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge. Authorities believe six workers plunged to their deaths in the Patapsco River; two bodies have been recovered so far. Two others survived.

Advertisement

The US Army Corps of Engineers announced a “tentative timeline” Thursday, saying in a news release that it expects to open a limited access channel to the port within the next four weeks measuring some 280 feet wide by 35 feet deep (85 metres by 11 metres). The channel would support one-way traffic in and out of the port for barge container service and some vessels that move automobiles and farm equipment to and from the port.

The USACE said it is aiming to reopen the permanent, 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep (213 metre by 15 metre) federal navigation channel by the end of May, which would restore port access to normal capacity.

Advertisement

“A fully opened federal channel remains our primary goal, and we will carry out this work with care and precision, with safety as our chief priority," Lt Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE commanding general said in the news release.

Spellmon acknowledged the timelines are “ambitious” and may still be impacted by adverse weather or “changes in the complexity of the wreckage”.

Advertisement

The announcement came on the eve of a scheduled visit by President Joe Biden, who is to view the collapse site and meet with relatives of the victims Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden also will receive an operational update from US Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers officials.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Isabella Casillas Guzman, who heads the US Small Business Administration, visited Baltimore to meet with business owners, along with state and local leaders. Guzman said a federal program offering loans to small businesses hurt by the bridge collapse has received 500 applications so far.

Businesses involved in transportation and supply chain logistics will likely suffer most in the short term, she said, but long-term ripple effects will be widespread.

Advertisement

“It's a full range of impact,” she said following a roundtable discussion at an office in Baltimore that was opened in recent days to assist business owners affected by the collapse.

Baltimore's port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other similar facility in the country, and the disaster has created logistical problems up and down the East Coast.

Advertisement

The Maryland Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday night authorizing the governor to use the state's rainy day fund to help unemployed port employees. That sends the bill to the Maryland House, which could approve the bill this week.

The Norwegian shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which has a hub in Baltimore, said it estimates its own losses at between $5 million and $10 million from the port closure. One of its ships is among several currently stuck in Baltimore's harbour.

Advertisement

Crews are working to clear the steel wreckage and recover the remaining bodies, something made even more difficult by recent bad weather. They have opened two temporary channels meant primarily for vessels involved in the cleanup.

But the water is so murky that salvage divers can't see more than one to two feet in front of them, Gov Wes Moore said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Each diver is now paired with an operator who uses three-dimensional drawings and other tools to guide them in a “buddy system,” he said.

Advertisement

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there are seven commercial vessels stuck in the port with their crews on board. The ships will not be able to leave until a temporary channel is opened that is deep enough for them to get out.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review

TBMAUJ OTT Release Date

2 minutes ago
Stuart Broad and Shubman Gill

GT lost to PBKS

5 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

6 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei falls

13 minutes ago
Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Ban Cross-Gender Massages in Spas

Cross-Gender Massages

23 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Colours Of Navratri

26 minutes ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Sisodia Letter

42 minutes ago
Archana Puran Singh

Archana On Anxiety

an hour ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Classified Document

an hour ago
Stock market news

Market opening

an hour ago
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Updated IPL 2024 table

an hour ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Federal Reserve rate cuts

Federal Reserve

an hour ago
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home

US Policy on Gaza

an hour ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Turbulence Contin

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World11 hours ago

  2. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World11 hours ago

  5. Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo