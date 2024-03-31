×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Workers Begin Removing First Piece of Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

The key bridge in the US had collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six construction workers after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its pillars.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Much of the bridge span came down into the Patapsco River | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In order to provide access to barges and tugboats to the Baltimore disaster site, the salvage crews worked to lift the first piece of collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland from the water on Saturday. This was the first and significant step in a complex task to reopen the city's blocked port.

Much of the bridge span came down into the Patapsco River, further blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel.

A global news outlet reported Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, as saying that a portion of the bridge's steel superstructure north of the crash site would be cut into a piece so it could be transported to a barge in order to bring it to the nearby Tradepoint Atlantic site at Sparrows Point.

"This will eventually allow us to open up a temporary restricted channel that will help us to get more vessels in the water around the site of the collapse," news agency Reuters quoted Moore as saying. There is no clear timeline for this portion of the clearance work.

Currently, a collapsed portion of the bridge's superstructure is resting on the bow of the Dali, the 984-foot Singapore-flagged container ship. Work to remove it from the ship has not been started yet.  As of now, it is not certain when the ship could be moved.

Terming it a “remarkably complex operation," Moore said that efforts are on to clear bridge debris and open the Port of Baltimore to shipping traffic.

Meanwhile, out of the six missing, the divers recovered bodies of two workers from a pick-up truck. The operation to recover four others presumed dead were suspended because of the possible dangers in the waters amid too much debris.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:30 IST

