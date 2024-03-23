Two people, including a young boy, were killed and dozens of others were injured in a Texas highway crash on Friday | Image: Reuters

Bastrop, Texas: On Friday, a school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students collided with a concrete truck and rolled over in Texas, killing two people, including a child.

The school bus was travelling west on Highway 21 when a concrete truck "veered into the school bus's lane and struck the school bus," Sgt. Deon Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news briefing Friday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said another vehicle was also involved in the crash in the suburbs outside Austin. He did not know which vehicles the victims were in. Cockrell said others who were injured were airlifted to hospitals.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District said the bus was involved in a “serious accident” while returning from a field trip to a zoo. Passengers on board included 44 students and 11 adults, the district said in a statement.

A total of 53 patients were evaluated at the crash scene, Kevin Parker, division chief for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, told reporters.

In addition to the two people killed, four patients were airlifted to area hospitals with critical injuries, and six more were taken to hospitals by ground ambulance, Parker disclosed.

A large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles could be seen along the tree-lined highway after the crash, and the bus was upright but leaning to one side, its roof crumpled.

The school district said parents of the students on the bus were notified of the accident and the district was working to reunite them.

This is a developing story.