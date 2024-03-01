English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Biden Administration Considering Airdropping Aid into Gaza: Official

United Arab Emirates, and France have already jointly conducted an airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza where civilians are on the brink of famine

Image:AP
The Biden administration is considering to drop the humanitarian aid supply to the besieged strip of Gaza, a US official familiar with the development told NBC News on Thursday. US has been taking stock of the dire need for humanitarian assistance by the civilians, and the slower pace of land deliveries, the official reportedly stated. “Food aid has entered the north of the strip for the first time in weeks yesterday, with fears mounting of an imminent famine,” the latter added.

Earlier yesterday, the United Arab Emirates, and France jointly conducted an airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza where civilians are on the brink of famine and starvation due to the ongoing hostiles between the Israel and Hamas. The countries also delivered vital food and medical supplies. The Egyptian media reported that approximately 45 tonnes of aid was dropped via air in the northern and central parts of Gaza.

‘Half a million Gazans are just a step away from famine’: UN 

The dearth of humanitarian aid has rendered many families without flour and clean drinking water. United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), in a statement, warned that the situation in Gaza was catastrophic, and that the last time the agency was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was in January. Witnesses told the Arab media that the aid was dropped around the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia town, but it was “very limited.”

“Well over half a million Gazans are just a step away from famine,” a senior UN humanitarian warned at a briefing at the UN Security Council. The deputy head of UN aid coordination told ambassadors that famine is "almost inevitable" unless aid can be scaled up immediately. “If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza,” warned the World Food Programme (WFP) deputy executive director. At least 576,000 people are “facing catastrophic levels of deprivation and starvation” across the enclave, the deputy chief of the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA said. Meanwhile, Israel’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Brett Jonathan Miller, told the UNSC that his delegation is committed to improving humanitarian assistance in Gaza, easing the entry of aid at the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings, with further border crossing openings also under discussion.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

